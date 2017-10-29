The triumph leaves Washington (12-5-1) with an edge for second place in the Pac-12 with a 5-3-1 record while the Bruins (7-7-1) fall to 4-3-0.

LOS ANGELES — Washington picked up a key Pac-12 victory in men’s soccer Sunday as Jaret Townsend scored his first career goal in a 1-0 victory at UCLA.

The triumph leaves Washington (12-5-1) with an edge for second place in the Pac-12 with a 5-3-1 record while the Bruins (7-7-1) fall to 4-3-0.

It was the third consecutive victory for the Huskies.

In this one, in the 65th minute, Handwalla Bwana received a pass, moved around one defender and drew three other UCLA defenders to him. He then found Townsend with a quick pass and the sophomore fired a quick shot to the near post.

Neither team had a great scoring chance in the first half with UCLA holding a slight 5-4 edge in shots.

UCLA’s best chance came in the 85th minute as Christian Chavez got a great pass, beat the keeper with a shot only to see Quentin Pearson slide across the line to clear it out. Saif Kerawala was the winning goalkeeper.

OTHER MEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle University (11-3-3, 5-1-3 Western Athletic Conference) lost its first conference match, falling 2-1 in two overtimes against host UNLV (9-9, 6-3). Timo Mehlich converted from in close at 104:01 to lift the Rebels to the victory. Tyler John had SU’s goal in the 19th minute, his first of the season.

• Ben Willis made five saves and got the shutout for host Gonzaga (6-7-2, 0-4-1 West Coast Conference), but the match with Santa Clara (2-12-1, 2-2-1) ended 0-0 after two overtimes.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Christina Edwards scored off a deflection in the 73rd minute as Arizona State (5-10-3, 2-6-2 Pac-12) held off Washington (9-8-2, 2-6-2) for a 1-0 home victory.

• Seven minutes into the home match, Gabi Stoian scored as Arizona (9-4-4, 6-2-2) was a 1-0 winner over Washington State (9-7-2, 4-6).

VOLLEYBALL

• Washington senior Carly DeHoog led the way with 10 kills without an error on 19 swings for a .526 attack percentage as the Huskies (18-5, 8-4 Pac-12) topped UCLA (13-8, 6-6) by a 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 count in front of a season-high 3,297 spectators at home. Senior Courtney Schwan had nine kills and nine digs and senior Tia Scambray had seven kills and a team-high 13 digs.

• Washington State (14-10, 3-9 Pac-12) fell in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 at home against USC (16-7, 8-4). Ella Lajos led the Cougars with 10 kills in 16 attacks.

GOLF

• Noah Woolsey had a 6-under 66 as Washington is tied for fifth out of 20 teams after the first round of the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational at the Makai Golf Club in Princeville, Hawaii. The Huskies fired an 8-under 280, 14 strokes behind Louisville, on the 7,223-yard, par-72 course. Woolsey is tied for fifth, a stroke behind four leaders at 65. Henry Lee had a 67 for UW.

WHL

• With 29 seconds left in the match, Patrick Bajkov scored the winning goal as Everett (6-9-1-0) was a 3-2 winner at Portland (9-4-0-0). It was Bajkov’s second goal of the game.

• Zack Andrusiak had a hat trick and added an assist as Seattle (7-5-0-1) had a big 7-4 victory on the road in Lethbridge (7-6-0-0). Turner Ottenbreit added a goal and an assist for the winners.