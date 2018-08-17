Washington freshman Ruby Hellstrom scored her first career goal less than 10 minutes after entering the match, with Lisa Jensen earning the assist.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Washington got its women’s soccer season off to a quick start with a goal in the first half, but the Huskies faltered from there, losing 2-1 to Florida in their season opener Friday.

“We knew that Florida was going to come at us,” said UW coach Lesle Gallimore. “Some of our young kids really got a feel for what top-level college soccer is like, so it’s a great place to start and build from. We created chances in and around the box and looked dangerous at times.”

Washington freshman Ruby Hellstrom scored her first career goal less than 10 minutes after entering the match, with Lisa Jensen earning the assist.

Hellstrom credited the goal to “being in the right place at the right time and just reading the game,” saying that “it was unreal and so cool to get the opportunity to score my first goal in my very first game.”

GOLF

• Drew Warford of Snoqualmie and Cosette Anderson of Bellevue won the boys and girls titles at the Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s junior championships at TimberStone Golf Course in Caldwell, Idaho. Warford defeated Dennis Geissler of Burlington 2 and 1 while Anderson was a 5-and-4 winner over Angela Arora of Surrey, B.C. It was the second consecutive PNGA title for Warford, who also was the medalist this week. He’ll be a junior at Mount Si High, and won the Class 4A state title last spring. Anderson has signed a letter of intent to Elon University in North Carolina.

NOTES

• The Seattle Pacific volleyball team was picked to finish sixth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and junior outside hitter Gabby Oddo was a unanimous selection to the preseason all-conference team. Oddo was one of six players to receive a vote from every coach for the preseason team. She had 396 kills last year, setting a school record for sophomores. Senior SPU setter Symone Tran also was named to the team. Western Washington was selected as the top team.

• In the men’s open I-K double sculls at the 2018 Masters National Championships at Lake Merritt, Calif., Art Wright and Tiger Demers, 79, of College Club Seattle took the silver medal.

• Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf has been selected to participate in the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game next month in St. Paul, Minn. Wolf will be one of 42 players identified as the top U.S.-born prospects eligible for the 2019 NHL entry draft.