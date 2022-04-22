At just 17, Washington freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem may not know he’s supposed to be feeling pressure. For the second straight day he got the clinching singles win to send the Husky men’s tennis team to its first ever Pac-12 championship final in Ojai, California.

Bouchelaghem trailed 4-1 in his third set at No. 5 singles, before running off five games in a row to shock UCLA and cement a 4-3 UW win Friday. The Huskies (18-10) upset top seed Arizona in the quarterfinals.

UW will face USC at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Baseball

•Travis Bazzana hit a leadoff triple and, after two intentional walks, Garret Forrester singled in the winning run in the 10th in Oregon State’s (29-8, 11-5 Pac-12) 4-3 victory over visiting Washington. Wil Simpson had a two-run double for the Huskies (16-19, 6-13).

• Korey Lee’s RBI single in the 10th proved the difference in Sugar Land’s 8-6 victory at Tacoma.

• After three consecutive walks in the ninth inning, Dariel Gomez’s two-run single helped the Everett AquaSox rally for a 4-3 victory over visiting Tri-City.

Everett starter Bryce Miller allowed one hit in six shutout innings.

• Aidan Welch had three hits and Matt Boissoneault had a two-run double to lead Seattle U (10-23, 8-11 WAC) to a 6-3 victory over New Mexico State (14-21, 4-12) in Bellevue.

• Brennan Milone hit a game-ending single in the 10th after Oregon (26-11, 11-5 Pac-12) rallied with a five-run ninth for an 8-7 victory over Washington State (14-22, 5-14).

Softball

• Madison Huskey hit a grand slam, Sami Reynolds hit a three-run homer and Gabbie Plain allowed one hit to lead No. 11 Washington (26-11, 7-6) to a 9-0 victory over No. 19 Oregon (26-14, 5-11).

• Seattle U split a pair of pitcher’s duels, winning 5-1 in 10 innings, then falling 1-0 on a walkoff bloop single at California Baptist.

Men’s Golf

• The Seattle U men tied for eighth at 7-over 871 at the El Macero (Calif.) Classic.

hockey

• Thomas Milic made 21 saves and Jared Davidson had two goals as the Seattle T-birds crushed Kelowna 6-0 in their first-round playoff series opener.

• Adam Hall scored 9:47 into overtime to complete a hat trick as Vancouver downed Everett 5-4 in the opener of their playoff series.