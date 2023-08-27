By

The Washington men’s soccer team, ranked No. 3 or No. 6 in the nation depending on what poll you’re looking at it, lost at home to San Diego on Sunday night, 2-0.

Oliver Rhoades scored in the 44th minute for the Torreros (2-0) and Cesar Bahena, on an assist from Rhoades, scored in the 81st minute.

The Huskies (1-1) take to the road to play two Big Ten foes. They are at Indiana on Friday and Ohio State on Sept. 4.

More men’s soccer

Lennard Fock scored in the 25th minute, and Kotaro Hirokawa scored in the 88th as Seattle U (1-1) handed visiting South Florida (0-2) a 2-0 loss.

Hockey

Joonas Donskoi, who last played for the Seattle Kraken in the 2021-22 season, announced his retirement on Instagram. Donskoi pointed to the “multiple concussions” suffered over his career as the reason.

Basketball

Isaiah Thomas had 51 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington’s Finest to a win 107-104 over Real Ballers in the championship game of the Crawsover Tournament at Seattle Pacific. Alex Schumacher led Real Ballers with 26 points.

Women’s soccer

• Washington (2-1-1) scored in the third minute of its match against visiting San Diego (1-2-1) and cruised to a 5-0 win as five different players scored.

• No. 23 Washington State (4-0-0) cruised to a 3-1 defeat of visiting Weber State (0-4-0) as three different players scored.

• Santa Clara (1-4) scored twice in the first half and handed host Seattle U (1-3) a 2-0 loss.

Volleyball

Iman Isanovic had 15 kills and hit .542 as Washington State (2-1) swept Troy (0-3) at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky., 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.

Minors

Yohel Pozo’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the visiting Las Vegas Aviators to a 7-6 win over the Rainiers, which snapped Tacoma’s three-game win streak. Cody Thomas hit a grand slam in the first inning for the Aviators. Sam Haggerty was was 3 for 4 with a walk for Tacoma.

Reid VanScoter improved to a 10-6 after giving up a three runs on eight hits over six innings as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3. VanScotter struck out nine and walked one. Leadoff hitter Cole Young was 3 for 6 with two RBI for Everett.

