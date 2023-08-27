The Washington men’s soccer team, ranked No. 3 or No. 6 in the nation depending on what poll you’re looking at it, lost at home to San Diego on Sunday night, 2-0.

Oliver Rhoades scored in the 44th minute for the Torreros (2-0) and Cesar Bahena, on an assist from Rhoades, scored in the 81st minute.

The Huskies (1-1) take to the road to play two Big Ten foes. They are at Indiana on Friday and Ohio State on Sept. 4.

• Lennard Fock scored in the 25th minute, and Kotaro Hirokawa scored in the 88th as Seattle U (1-1) handed visiting South Florida (0-2) a 2-0 loss.

Hockey

• Joonas Donskoi, who last played for the Seattle Kraken in the 2021-22 season, announced his retirement on Instagram. Donskoi pointed to the “multiple concussions” suffered over his career as the reason.

Basketball

• Isaiah Thomas had 51 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington’s Finest to a win 107-104 over Real Ballers in the championship game of the Crawsover Tournament at Seattle Pacific. Alex Schumacher led Real Ballers with 26 points.

Women’s soccer

• Washington (2-1-1) scored in the third minute of its match against visiting San Diego (1-2-1) and cruised to a 5-0 win as five different players scored.

• No. 23 Washington State (4-0-0) cruised to a 3-1 defeat of visiting Weber State (0-4-0) as three different players scored.

• Santa Clara (1-4) scored twice in the first half and handed host Seattle U (1-3) a 2-0 loss.

Volleyball

• Iman Isanovic had 15 kills and hit .542 as Washington State (2-1) swept Troy (0-3) at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky., 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.

Minors

• Yohel Pozo’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the visiting Las Vegas Aviators to a 7-6 win over the Rainiers, which snapped Tacoma’s three-game win streak. Cody Thomas hit a grand slam in the first inning for the Aviators. Sam Haggerty was was 3 for 4 with a walk for Tacoma.

• Reid VanScoter improved to a 10-6 after giving up a three runs on eight hits over six innings as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3. VanScotter struck out nine and walked one. Leadoff hitter Cole Young was 3 for 6 with two RBI for Everett.