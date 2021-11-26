The Washington men dearly want to make the program’s first trip to the College Cup, soccer’s version of the Final Four.

To get there, the Huskies need to win twice, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Husky Soccer Stadium against Indiana, one the nation’s most storied programs.

The Huskies (15-1-2), the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, certainly know that Indiana (15-5-1) is not the typical No. 15 seed.

The Hoosiers have won eight national titles, second most behind Saint Louis and came close to a ninth last season, losing to Marshall in the title game.

“It’s a storied program and a program that I respect in terms of that they do things right,” said Washington coach Jamie Clark, whose team has reached the Elite Eight the past two seasons. “I appreciate that they recruit local Midwest talent, they develop them, and they’re tough, hardworking and honest (players) and they end up getting results with those kids. They won’t be an easy team to beat.”

Indiana is coached by Todd Yeagley, whose father, Jerry, won six national titles with Indiana. Todd has had great success in his 12 seasons as coach, leading the team to the national title in 2012, and reaching the College Cup in three of the past four seasons, losing in the title game twice.

It’s the type of success that Washington wants for itself. The Huskies were ranked No. 1 for a good portion of the 2019 season and finished this season No. 1 in the NCAA power rankings and the Top Drawer rankings.

“I don’t think there is a better team in the country than us, but we’re going to have to prove it four more times,” Clark said after his team’s 3-1 victory over Portland in the second round Sunday. “But we’re more than capable of proving it.”

Charlie Ostrem, a two-time All-Pac-12 defender, agrees with his coach.

“In soccer, anything can happen, but with this team if the game is close and if we go to overtime, that we will win every time because of our belief,” Ostrem said after Sunday’s win over Portland. “We’ve always had that belief and that is what pushed us this year.”

Said forward Dylan Teves, who scored all three of UW’s goals in the win over Portland: “We play with a lot of joy and resilience and it shows.”