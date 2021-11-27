Washington forward Dylan Teves had never scored three goals in a college game in his career until doing it in an NCAA men’s soccer tournament match last Sunday against Portland.

Now he has done it twice.

Teves scored three times on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, including the game-winner seven minutes into overtime, giving the No. 2 overall seed Huskies a 3-2 win over No. 15 seed Indiana (15-6-1) and a berth in the final eight for the third straight season.

“I was thinking I could either lay it off (to a teammate or let it rip),” said Teves of his game-winning shot from nearly 30 yards out. “I felt like it was the time to just hit it. … I felt like the connection was there. It was amazing, and I would do anything for this team and these guys.”

Washington (16-1-2) will play the winner of No. 10 seed Saint Louis (15-0-4) and No. 7 seed Duke (14-4-1) either Friday or Saturday. A win in that game would send UW to the College Cup (the final four) for the first time in program history.

Teves, a fourth-year junior, provided all the scoring in a 3-1 win over Portland and did all the UW scoring again.

Twice he scored after Washington had fallen behind and then he sent the crowd into a frenzy when he scored in overtime.

Advertising

“I was pretty shocked when it happened (again),” Teves said of another hat trick.

The Huskies had to beat one of the sport’s most storied programs to advance to the Elite Eight. Indiana has won eight NCAA men’s soccer titles — second-most to Saint Louis’ 10. The Hoosiers have played in three of the past four College Cups, and lost in last year’s title game to Marshall.

“Credit to Indiana, they are an incredibly tough out,” UW coach Jamie Clark said. “That’s why they have won so many national championships. They are a tough, competitive team and beating them was a feather in our cap and a testament to our program, so credit to our guys.”

Indiana scored first on a penalty kick in the 29th minute and led 1-0 at halftime.

Washington got even in the 48th minute when Teves scored on a penalty kick.

The Hoosiers responded in the 52nd minute on a goal from short range.

Advertising

Washington attacked hard while looking for the equalizer and got it in the 75th minute when Charlie Ostrem’s long pass was headed into the goal by Teves.

“If Chuck (Ostrem) keeps serving them like that every time to the back post, I will be glad to head it in,” Teves said, who has two of the program’s three hat tricks in postseason play.

Washington controlled most of the action after that and was rewarded in overtime with the field conditions getting worse by the minute.

“One of the biggest things that we have relied on this season is the belief in ourselves and each other, and guys like Dylan Teves, who can pull us out of something,” said junior midfielder Lucas Meek, who got the assist on the game-wining goal. “Even though Dylan is getting the hat tricks, it can happen in a lot of ways. It’s a combination of a lot of guys having that trust and belief in each other. … And no matter what situation we are in, that we are going to be able to fight back.”

Washington lost at Georgetown and at Pittsburgh in the past two Elite Eights. This time the Huskies will be at home.

“It can make all the difference and something that could push us to finally get to the College Cup,” Meek said of playing at home in the quarterfinals. “But any place, any time, anywhere. Our team is really confident in our ability and the way we play so I think we are in great position to get farther than this program ever has.”

Indiana coach Todd Yeagley said the Huskies have the talent to do that.

“Absolutely they are a team that has the ability to go the distance (and win the title),” Yeagley said. “Several teams do, but I will not be shocked at all if Washington finds itself in the final.”