The Washington men’s golf team finished sixth at the NCAA Auburn (Ala.) golf regional Wednesday, one place short of qualifying for the NCAA championships.

UW shot a 2-over 290 over three rounds, finishing six strokes behind Colorado State.

“Finishing sixth at this event is always one of the worst feelings of the year,” UW coach Alan Murray said.

Teddy Lin was the top Husky, shooting 1-over 217 to tie for 13th.

• Washington State men’s senior Pono Yanagiconcluded the NCAA Morgan Hill (Calif.) Regional in a tie for 32nd after carding 6-over 222. He shot a 2-over 74 all three rounds.

Rowing

• The Washington men received their invitation to compete at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship, held next month at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J. UW will send its varsity 8+, second and third varsity 8+ and the varsity 4+.

Golf

• Gianna Clemente, 15, of Estero, Fla., and Avery Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, rallied from an early two-hole deficit to defeat collegians Tiffany Le and Kate Villegas, 3 and 1, and capture U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at The Home Course in DuPont. They are the youngest champions of the event by a combined two years.

Minors

• Jake Scheiner’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning turned out to be the winner as the Rainiers beat the host Albuquerque Isotopes 3-2. Nick Davila gave up an earned run on four hits over seven innings to get the win. He struck out eight and walked two.

• Visiting Spokane smacked around the AquaSox 10-2.