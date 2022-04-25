SAMMAMISH — It was a long, long day of golf Monday at Aldarra Golf Club, but the No. 8 Washington men’s golf team isn’t complaining.

That’s because after playing 36 holes over 11 hours, the Huskies lead the Pac-12 championships.

Washington, showing off its depth on a rare off day for star RJ Manke, leads by five shots over No. 4 Arizona State with two rounds remaining after posting a score of 4-under 704.

No. 17 Stanford is seven behind UW and UCLA is nine behind. Washington State is 11th at 35 over.

“It was a long day, and we’re four shots better than where we started in terms of having a gap on the team in second place,” said UW coach Alan Murray. “I’m pleased with the guys’ efforts.”

Fifth-year senior Noah Woolsey leads the Huskies and is tied for second with UCLA’s Pablo Ereno at 6 under, one shot behind Stanford’s Barclay Brown.

Bo Peng, the Huskies’ No. 6-seeded player, was steady all day and was tied for sixth at 1 under.

“Obviously, Noah played great and Bo played really well,” Murray said.

UW’s Teddy Lin was tied for ninth at even par, Petr Hruby was tied for 16th at 2 over, Manke was tied for 28th at 3 over and Taehoon Song was tied for 34th at 4 over.

The Huskies and Arizona State were tied for the lead after the first round at 9 under. Washington was led by Woolsey’s 6-under 65, which was three shots better than any other player in the field.

Woolsey had a dream start, making two birdies and an eagle on his first three holes. Woolsey reached 7 under with a birdie on the par-3 sixth, his 15th hole of the day, before hitting a tee shot on the par-5 seventh that was so far right he told people to not even bother looking for it.

He made a double bogey on the hole after hitting a second tee shot, but was unfazed and finished off a great round with a birdie on the par-3 ninth.

“I got off to a great start, and kept plugging along,” said Woolsey, who said Aldarra is his favorite course. “I was making really good putts and I am really comfortable out here — I’ve been playing here for five years.”

Lin, Hruby and Peng each shot 1 under in the first round for UW, and Manke, the fourth-ranked player in the country and the top-ranked player in the field, shot even par after opening his round with a double bogey.

Washington started fast in the second round and at one point opened an 11-shot lead when it reached 17 under as a team. That lead dwindled to three shots before Aldarra started to wreak havoc on just about everyone.

“We leaked a little bit of oil coming in, but the golf course is hard,” Murray said.

Woolsey birdied the second hole of his second round — the 11th — and then made 10 straight pars. Perhaps the most unlikely par came on the first hole (his 10th) when his tee shot skipped out of the bunker and into the sidehill above it.

Playing his second shot standing in the bunker with the ball a couple of feet above where he was standing, he chipped back into the fairway. Left with about 90 yards, he hit his approach to 6 feet, then made the par putt.

“That was a big par save and kept the round going,” Woolsey said. “It easily could have been a bogey or a double (bogey).”

Peng certainly outperformed his seeding, and liked his position even if he wasn’t totally satisfied with his play after making a double bogey and a bogey in his final six holes.

“It was a tough day and the scores were higher than everybody expected,” said Peng, a sophomore from China.

Third round play begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Huskies begin teeing off at 11:12 on the first hole.

“It’s halfway and we’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” Murray said. “We’ve got another big day again tomorrow.”