The 20th-ranked Washington men’s cross country team upset two top-10 teams and just missed out on a team title by two points Friday at the NCAA Regional Championships at Jefferson Park Golf Course.

The 20th-ranked Washington men’s cross country team upset two top-10 teams and just missed out on a team title by two points Friday at the NCAA Regional Championships at Jefferson Park Golf Course.

The Huskies’ second-place finish means an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships.

Washington’s 16th-ranked women’s team got another tremendous run from Amy-Eloise Neale, finishing third overall, but the Huskies placed sixth and will have to wait to receive an at-large bid to NCAAs. Unofficial projections have UW in the field.

Should the women make the cut, it would be the third time in four years that both Husky distance squads will be on the starting line at the NCAA Championships, Nov. 18 in Louisville, Ky.

In the men’s regional race, UW put four runners in the top 20. Sixth-ranked Portland just held off the Huskies, scoring 63 points to UW’s 65.

Colby Gilbert (29:43) was fifth for UW over the 10,000 meters. Andrew Gardner (29.43) was seventh, Andy Snyder (29:45) was ninth and Mahmoud Moussa (29:53) was 18th.

San Francisco got the women’s team win with 59 points. The Huskies were sixth with 202 points. Neale came in as the defending champion but this time finished the 6,000 meters in third place at 19:25.

Michael Williams (12th, 29:48.3) and Chandler Teigen (20th, 29:55.2) led the Washington State men to a seventh-place finish, while Vallery Korir (20:07.8) finished 19th in the women’s race while WSU was 15th.

Men’s basketball

Seattle Pacific’s Gavin Long led all scorers with 24 points but was held scoreless during both overtimes as Sonoma State hit 10 of 11 free throws during the final minute to secure a 100-93 season-opening victory at the Pioneer Challenge in Hayward, Calif.

• Host Eastern Washington opened the season with an 82-61 victory over Walla Walla. Four Eagles scored in double figures, led by Bogdan Bliznyuk with 18 points and four assists.

Women’s basketball

Rachel Shim, Jordan McPhee and Julia Haining scored 13 points apiece, and Seattle Pacific broke the school record for best free-throw percentage in a game as the Falcons beat Humboldt State 69-49 in the season-opening game at the Fresno Pacific West Region Crossover Classic. SPU hit 23 out of 24 at the foul line for 95.8 percent.

Volleyball

Washington State (15-12, 4-11 Pac-12) earned a 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 win over California (13-14, 4-12) in Bohler Gym. Taylor Mims led the Cougars with 13 kills while hitting .323 and adding nine digs.

• Pacific Lutheran (21-4) defeated fourth-ranked Trinity University (27-8), 3-1, during the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Georgetown, Texas. The scores were 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 27-25. PLU next plays either Colorado College or New Rochelle.

Horse racing

Emerald Downs Racetrack and Casino announced a 70-day live racing season in 2018 with opening day Sunday, April 22, and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 30. The 83rd Longacres Mile will be held Aug. 12.

Men’s golf

Derek Berg of Duvall fired a 5-under 67 to sit atop the leaderboard at 9-under 135 at the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Fla.