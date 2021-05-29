The Washington men are kings of the water again.

The top-ranked Huskies won the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship on Saturday morning on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey, the 19th national title in program history.

Washington won five straight titles from 2011-15, but hadn’t won another until Saturday. The past three seasons (2020 was canceled), the Huskies finished second to Yale.

That traditional Ivy League powers Yale, Harvard and Columbia did not compete because of COVID mattered little to the Huskies. Their philosophy was to only worry about the things they could control and to have the fastest boats possible.

And they were very fast on a dark and rainy Saturday, including the varsity eight competition, which determines the national champion.

Washington took an the early lead, rowing at a fast 40 strokes per minute, according to the race announcer, and the Huskies were making it look easy. Rival California made a nice middle move to draw within about a boat length of the Huskies, but could get no closer.

The UW varsity eight — cowswain Max Schwartzkopff, stroke George Eadbow, No. 7 seat Pieter Quinton, No. 6 seat Jack Walkey, No. 5 seat Peter Lancashire, No. 4 seat Gert-Jan van Doorn, No. 3 seat Mattijs Holler, No. 2 seat Adam Krol and bow Sam Halbert — covered the 2,000 meters in 5 minutes, 59.71 seconds.

The Huskies beat California by more than three seconds, taking down the Golden Bears for the third time this month — at the Windermere Cup, the Pac-12 championships and then when it mattered the most.

It was a great day overall for Washington, with wins in the second varsity eight and the third varsity eight to win the James Ten Eyck overall points championship for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

Washington began the morning with a victory in the third varsity eight, defeating California, which was in second place, by nearly three seconds (6:08.481 to 6:11.308).

The Huskies were even more dominant in the second varsity eight. There was no doubt from early in the race which team would win. The suspense came in the race for second place, with Dartmouth holding off a late California charge to claim that spot.

UW had finished more than nine seconds earlier, in a time of 6:15.425, all but clinching the Ten Eyck title again. Washington won it in 2007 for the first since 1970, and has won it every season since with the exception of 2016.

The Huskies finished the day of racing with another victory, dominating the four. It was a very close race for second, with Cal edging Boston, but there was doubt about the winner. UW won by more than seven seconds in 6:59.45.

Coach Michael Callahan’s veteran team includes five rowers who returned for a fifth season with Huskies, and had done everything right all season, the coach had said, including overcoming COVID-19. And the team was perfect Saturday, not losing and really never threatened.

The Washington women will try Sunday morning in Sarasota, Florida, to give the Huskies a sweep of the rowing national championships. The UW women are the defending national champions and they have won two of the past three national titles.