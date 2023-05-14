Brian May won the 5,000 on Sunday at the Pac-12 track and field championships in Walnut, Calif., clinching the first team title for the Washington men.

May, who also won the 10,000 to become the first Husky to win two distance events in the same year, helped UW end Oregon’s 15-year run as conference champs.

UW won a team record seven hits, sweeping the distance titles from the 800 to the 10K.

Also winning titles: Cass Elliott defended his 400-meter hurdles title, Sam Ellis ran away with the 800, and Nathan Green got his first title in the 1,500. Saturday, Ed Trippas won the 3,000-meter steeplechase and Ollie Thorner won the decathlon

The UW women also had their best finish at the Pac-12s, finishing alone in third (they tied for third in 2019). Oregon won the title.

“A long time coming,” UW coach Andy Powell on the Pac-12 Networks broadcast. “When we took over five years ago, we told some of the freshmen that this was going to be our goal. Everyone believed it. It’s a super special day for everyone.”

UW softball takes 7th seed

The Washington softball team earned the No. 7 overall seed into the NCAA tournament, earning the right to host until the Women’s College World Series should they keep winning.

The Huskies have qualified for regionals for 29 consecutive years and this is the seventh consecutive year they’ve hosted regionals.

Joining the Huskies in the Seattle Regional are Minnesota, McNeese State and Northern Colorado. UW opens against Northern Colorado on Friday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

If UW wins, it will host the winner of the LSU regional in the Super Regionals.

UW second in Pac-12 rowing

The Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams took second at the Pac-12 championships at Lowell, Ore.

The No. 3-ranked men earned a win in the third varsity eight final and took second in four other races. Cal won the team title and the varsity eight crown.

The No. 6 UW women earned wins in the second varsity eight and novice eight finals. Stanford repeated as champs and won the varsity eight.

College Baseball

• Michael Snyder was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer during a six-run sixth inning as visiting Washington (32-14, 16-10 Pac-12) completed a sweep of No. 24 Oregon (31-19, 14-13), winning the finale 11-5.

was 3 for 5 with three RBI, but Seattle U (19-29, 15-12 WAC) was denied a sweep, falling 12-8 at Utah Tech (13-36,8-19) in the finale.

• Sam Brown homered twice, driving in three, as Washington State (29-20, 10-16 Pac-12) handed Cal (22-25, 10-17) a 7-1 loss to clinch the series.

Minors

• Cade Marlowe was 3 for 4, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the visiting Reno 5-3, dropping five of the seven games played against the Aces this week.

homered twice and drove in four as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Vancouver Canadiens 16-6 to split the six-game series.