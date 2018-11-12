The Huskies (12-7) will ride a four-match win streak into the tournament. The Bison (9-9) also is riding high, winning eight of the past 10 matches.

Washington’s men’s soccer team was invited to the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive year and earned a home game Thursday in the process.

The Huskies (12-7) will play Lipscomb University (9-9), the Atlantic Sun Conference champions from Nashville, on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.

“Hearing your name get called on Selection Monday never gets old,” said UW coach Jamie Clark. “It’s so incredible to see the excitement in the group the moment your name appears.”

This is the sixth time in the past eight years that Clark has led the Huskies to the NCAAs.

The Huskies will ride a four-match win streak into the tournament. The Bison also is riding high, winning eight of the past 10 matches.

The winner Thursday will travel to take on No. 14-seeded Central Florida (13-2-3).

WEEKLY HONORS

• Washington volleyball players captured both the offensive and defensive players of the week honors in the Pac-12. Samantha Drechsel was named the offensive player for 19 kills and just one error against USC and 11 kills against UCLA. Avie Niece was the defensive player for her 13 blocks in two games.

• Gabby Oddo, an outside hitter for Seattle Pacific, was named the offensive volleyball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The junior had 32 kills to tie the school record for a game.

• Seattle University’s Myles Carter was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference after averaging 18 points on 62.9 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games last week.

• Rui Hachimura of Gonzaga was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the West Coast Conference after he opened the season with a 33-point effort and followed it with 17 more points.