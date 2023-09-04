Down a goal with five minutes remaining, No. 9 Washington fought to a 1-1 draw with host Ohio State on Monday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Ohio State controlled the first half, outshooting the Huskies 10-1 while forcing five corners compared to one for the Huskies. Sam Fowler came up big with four saves after the first 45 minutes.

Washington (2-1-1) came out swinging in the second half with 13 shots to end the night with 14 overall.

The Buckeyes (0-2-2) struck first in the 60th minute on a pass that just got by the Washington defenders to take a 1-0 lead. The goal allowed breaks a 240-minute scoreless streak by Fowler to open the season.

Earlier Monday, Fowler was selected as Pac-12 player of the week. Fowler became the first Husky goalie to earn the honor since Saif Kerawala in 2017.

Mani Diop provided the tying goal in the 85th. A shot by Peter Kingston ricocheted off the right post and landed at the feet of Diop.

Minors

• Ben Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting host Everett to a 2-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds. With the victory, the AquaSox clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.