The No. 7 Washington men’s soccer team claimed a key Pac-12 road win Thursday, knocking off No. 2 Stanford on a golden goal by Lucas Meek.

Meek scored in the 105th minute to give the Huskies the 2-1 overtime win, their fifth consecutive victory and the first loss for the Cardinal (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

Gio Miglietti also scored for UW (9-1, 3-0).

The Washington women’s soccer team won its fourth consecutive game, beating No. 20 California in Berkeley, 1-0.

Makena Carr scored the lone goal for the Huskies (6-2-2, 2-0 Pac-12), and Siena Ruelas earned her first shutout of the season.

More soccer

• The Washington State women’s soccer team earned the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches for the 2018-19 academic year after finishing with a 3.08 GPA.

• Mariah Alexander had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Pacific women (5-4, 3-0 GNAC) beat visiting Concordia 3-0. The SPU men (1-4-1, 0-1) lost 3-1 to visiting Western Washington as Ryan Schaefer scored twice.

• Reign FC defender Lauren Barnes and midfielder Bev Yanez were named to the NWSL Team of the Month for September. They helped the club go 3-1-1 through the month, clinching a spot in the NWSL playoffs.

Volleyball

• Sofia Sanchez had 12 kills, but visiting Seattle U (9-8, 0-3 WAC) was swept by Grand Canyon 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.

• Gabby Oddo had 12 kills, but Seattle Pacific (4-8, 1-3 GNAC) lost to visiting Concordia 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16.

Baseball

• Everett AquaSox general manager Danny Tetzlaff was named the Northwest League Executive of the Year.