The Huskies clamped down defensively and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Sunday.

The No. 7 Huskies allowed just one shot on goal to beat Grand Canyon 2-0 in Matthews, North Carolina.

Ryan Sailor and Christian Soto scored the goal for the Huskies (11-3), and Charlie Ostrem had his 11th assists.

The Huskies will face Missouri State (12-1) Thursday.

Baseball

• Seattle U (13-25, 7-17 WAC) managed just three singles in a 9-1 series-ending loss to California Baptist (29-11, 21-3), which swept the four-game series.

• Nathan Martorella’s two-run single in the eighth inning was good enough for a 3-1 win by California (22-19, 9-9 Pac-12), which swept a three-game series at Washington (17-21, 3-12)

• Washington State (21-17, 9-12 Pac-12) piled up 16 hits to beat No. 8 Oregon 11-6, take the series against the Ducks (27-11, 11-7. It’s the Cougars first series win against a top-10 team since 2016. Collin Montez was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBI for WSU.

Advertising

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves fell to 1-5 as they lost to the Rugby United New York at Starfire Sports. It was the Seawolves’ first home game of the season.

Hockey

• A day after clinching the WHL’s U.S. Division despite not taking the ice, the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs in overtime, 3-2. Cole Fonstad scored his second game in OT for the win.

• Jared Davidson scored the winner in the third period, and Keltie Jeri-Leon had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks 5-4.

Golf

• Seattle U finished fifth at 14-over in the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Boulder City, Nevada. New Mexico State won at 8-under. Utah Valley’s Gabe Lysen won medalist honors at 8-under. Nathan Cogswell was the top Seattle U finisher, tying for ninth at 1-under.