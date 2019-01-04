Alexis Griggsby scored a career-high 26 points for UW, which trailed by a point with 6:23 to play. Oregon pulled away to win 84-71 in its Pac-12 opener.

EUGENE, Ore. – Erin Boley scored a career-high 28 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points and 10 assists to help No. 5 Oregon outlast Washington 84-71 in a women’s basketball game Friday night.

Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Ducks (12-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) opened defense of their conference title with their fifth straight victory.

After the Huskies (7-7, 0-2) cut its lead to a point with 6:23 to play, Oregon finished on an 18-6 run.

Sophomore Alexis Griggsby led Washington with a career-high 26 points off the bench, and Amber Melgoza scored 23.

“It’s tough to stop such a great offense, but overall I was really proud of our toughness, our grit,” UW coach Jody Wynn said.