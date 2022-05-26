SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Karros went 5 for 5 with four RBI, Michael Curialle was 4 for 6 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and UCLA eliminated Washington 14-8 on Thursday from the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament.

Daylen Reyes hit a two-out double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Curialle singled to left-center to give No. 3 seed UCLA (36-21) the lead for good at 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning.

Curialle and Karros each had two of UCLA’s season-high seven doubles.

Coby Morales hit a two-run home run to right-center to give No. 7 seed Washington (30-26) a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

Michael Snyder and Christian Dicochea each hit a solo home run for the Huskies.

Karros is 8 for 8 with a walk in two Pac-12 tournament games.

Limar commits to Notre Dame

Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday via CBS Sports HQ.

Limar is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, which rated the junior as the No. 4 prospect in the state for the Class of 2023 and the No. 11 running-back prospect in the nation.

Limar had narrowed his choice to a final four which also included Arizona, Michigan and Oregon.

More baseball

• Seattle U (16-34) saw its season come to an end at the Western Athletic Conference after a 10-3 loss to Abilene Christian (27-28) in Mesa, Arizona.

• Prelander Berroa struck out nine and gave up one hit in five scoreless innings as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Spokane Indians 4-0.

• Tacoma was held to three singles in a 5-2 loss to visiting Las Vegas.

Tennis

• Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova (20-3), the first Cougar to reach the NCAA championship quarterfinals, saw her run end there with a 6-1, 7-6 loss to Virginia Commonwealth’s Paolo Exposito Diaz-Delgado in Champaign, Illinois.