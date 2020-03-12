The University of Washington will suspend athletic-related activities and events through March 29 due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.

“The University of Washington athletic department has announced it will suspend all athletic-related activities and events, including workouts, training and practices, through the end of the winter quarter and spring break (March 29) for all student-athletes,” the UW said in a statement. “Department leadership and the medical team will re-assess the situation at the start of the spring quarter (March 30) to make a decision about athletic-related events and activities moving forward.”

Washington’s football pro day is currently scheduled for March 31 and spring football practice is scheduled to start on April 1.

This decision affects 14 Husky teams that are competing, including the No. 2-ranked softball team and the No. 11 gymnastics squad.

Other UW sports teams affected are baseball, women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s track and field.

UW’s announcement comes on the heels of the NCAA’s announcement to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments and baseball’s College World Series.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

