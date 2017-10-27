Huskies score a 25-19, 26-25, 22-25, 32-30, 15-12 to improve to 17-5, 7-4 in Pac-12 play

Washington fought off five match points in a tension-packed fourth set and then put away USC with a 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 32-30, 15-12 Pac-12 volleyball victory Friday before 2,611 spectators at home.

With her first kill of the night, Tia Scambray reached the 1,000 mark for her career, the 17th Husky to pass that barrier. Before the game was over Courtney Schwan became the 18th with her 1,000th kill. Schwan finished the game with 14 kills.

Carly DeHoog had 19 kills and just one error on 35 swings for the Huskies (17-5, 7-4 Pac-12). Five of those kills came in the fifth set as UW put away the Trojans (15-7, 7-4).

WHL

• After closing to just a goal behind at 14:24 of the third period, Seattle (5-5-0-1) couldn’t get any closer and fell 4-2 to host Kootenay (5-7-1-0). Austin Strand scored his sixth goal of the season for Seattle.

• Connor Dewar scored the first two goals for Everett (5-8-1-0), and that’s all the Silvertips needed in a 3-1 road victory over Kamloops (3-11-0-0).

WOMEN’S X-COUNTRY

• Washington’s Amy-Eloise Neale couldn’t repeat as the Pac-12 champion as she ended up third at the conference meet in Springfield, Ore. Dani Jones, Colorado’s national champion, won the title in 18 minutes, 57.3 seconds for the 6,000 meters. Neale came in at 18:58.7. The UW women finished fourth with Colorado taking the team title.

• For Washington State, Vallery Korir was 13th in 19:19.6 and the Cougs finished 10th.

• Jordan Thurston, out of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, was the top Gonzaga finisher at the West Coast Conference meet in Oakland, Calif., finishing 18th as the team took fifth.

MEN’S X-COUNTRY

• Junior Mahmoud Moussa of Washington was leading the Pac-12 meet going into the final turn before falling to fifth. Moussa finished the 8,000 meters in 23:52.0. UW was fifth as a team as Stanford won the title.

• For WSU, Chandler Teigen took ninth in 24:02.3 as the Cougs took sixth as a team.

MEN’S SOCCER

• Nathan Aune scored in the 83rd minute on a deflection from the top of the box as Seattle University (11-2-3, 5-0-3 Western Athletic Conference) secured a 1-1 road tie with Grand Canyon (6-9-1, 3-4-1).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Tony Miller scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first nine minutes as Seattle Pacific was an easy 110-77 winner over Capilano University in an exhibition game at home. Miller hit 11 of 19 shots from the field.