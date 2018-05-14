Washington’s Carl Yuan is second among individuals behind Ryan Han of UC Davis (67).

STOCKTON, Calif. — Carl Yuan’s quest to represent Washington as an individual at the NCAA golf championships got off to a solid start Monday at the Pacific Regional.

Yuan, a junior, fired a 4-under 68 on the 7,239-yard, par-72 The Reserve at Spanos Park course. There are 10 individuals in the field because their teams didn’t qualify, and the winner goes to nationals. Yuan is second among individuals behind Ryan Han of UC Davis (67).

Washington’s Henry Lee is tied for fourth with a 70.

PAC-12 BASEBALL

• Washington’s Joe Wainhouse was named the player of the week for Pac-12 baseball after he went 7 for 14 with three homers and seven RBI as the Huskies took two of three games from UCLA. His two-run homer in the 11th inning Sunday lifted UW to a 6-4 victory. Puyallup’s Luke Heimlich, a senior at Oregon State, took the pitching honor as he struck out 14 Stanford batters and allowed just three hits in eight innings.

WSU BASKETBALL

• Ahmed Ali, a 5-foot-11 point guard, signed with Washington State after two years in junior college at Eastern Florida State. The Toronto product averaged 16.9 points and 4.8 assists and hit 42.6 percent of his three-pointers.