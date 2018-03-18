Noah Hsue, a freshman out of Mercer Island, singled home the winning run in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win over the Wildcats.
The Washington baseball team got another walkoff win and a sweep to open the Pac-12 season.
Noah Hsue, a freshman out of Mercer Island, singled home the winning run in the 10th inning Sunday for a 3-2 win over Arizona (10-9, 0-3 Pac-12) at Husky Ballpark. Saturday, UW (10-8, 3-0) got a walkoff 1-0 win.
Hsue had been 0 for 10 in the series before the 5-foot-5 second baseman went up the middle on a pitch from 6-6 reliever Tylor Megill.
“It had been a bit of a tough weekend for me at the plate, I hadn’t been doing that well,” Hsue said. “It was pretty obvious he was going to come at me with a fastball, so I was just going to try to be on time and hit something hard.”
Arizona entered the series averaging 10 runs per game during a five-game win streak. It scored only three runs during the series.
Jordan Jones started for UW, giving up two runs on five hits over seven innings.
More baseball
• No. 14 UCLA (13-4), 3-0) swept visiting Washington State (4-12, 0-3) in a Pac-12-opening series, winning the final 5-4. Justin Harrer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and he homered in his third straight game for the Cougars.
• Mac Lardner threw seven shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out seven as Gonzaga took a weekend series from Pepperdine, winning 7-0 in Spokane.
Softball
• No. 1 Washington (29-1, 1-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat No. 10 Arizona State 7-0 in a Pac-12 game. Taran Alvelo improved to 13-0 after striking out 11 and giving up three hits.
• Seattle U won twice on the final day of the Seattle U Invitational, beating Bryant 5-4 and Portland State 5-1 at Logan Field. The wins capped a 5-1 weekend for the Redhawks (19-13). Madison Cathcart was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI against Bryant and 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI against PSU.
Hockey
• The Seattle Thunderbirds (34-28-8-2) wrapped up the Western Hockey League regular season with a 5-2 loss to the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick. Parker AuCoin and Nolan Yaremko each scored twice for Tri-City. Seattle opens a playoff series at Everett on Friday.
Golf
• Carl Yuan is tied for fifth (4-under 140) and the Huskies are tied for sixth (4-under 578) through two rounds of The John Hayt Collegiate Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The tournament wraps up on Monday.
