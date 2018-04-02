The Aztecs (19-9) sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning to score four runs. UW (13-12) made an error that resulted in three of the runs being unearned.

SAN DIEGO — Washington saw its one-run lead quickly disappear as San Diego State scored four times in the sixth inning for a 6-4 victory Monday at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Huskies (13-12) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth when Christian Jones drove in two runs with a two-out single.

The Aztecs (19-9) then sent nine batters to the plate to score four runs. UW made an error that resulted in three of the runs being unearned. Chase Calabuig had a two-run double in the inning for San Diego State, his third double of the game.

Mason Cerrillo, Willie MacIver and Braiden Ward each had two hits for UW.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Gonzaga (13-13) was able to get the tying run on base in the ninth, but couldn’t get any closer in dropping a 4-3 decision to host Stanford (21-3). Jake Vieth had a double, a homer and two RBI for the Zags.

GOLF

• San Francisco leads and Seattle University is tied for ninth after the SU Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay in University Place. USF is at 583, 15 over after two rounds on the 7,199-yard, par-71 course. SU is at 42-over 610 in the 17-team field. Feliz Mory of Cal State Northridge and Tim Widing of USF are tied for the individual lead at 2-under 140.

• Seattle U is tied for 11th, Eastern Washington is 17th and Gonzaga is 19th out of 20 teams in the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz. Sacramento State leads at 10-under, 35 strokes ahead of the Redhawks.

• Taighan Chea of Bothell put together a strong overall performance to win the boys 7-9 age group at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National. The 7-year-old had the best putt, the second-best chip and the third-best drive out of the 10 finalists. Kasey Maralack of Snoqualmie tied for second in the 12-13 girls. Conrad Chisman of Stanwood was fourth among the 12-13 boys and Zach Huang of Sammamish was 10th in the 10-11 boys.

GONZAGA

• It’s now official. Gonzaga is staying in the West Coast Conference after being courted by the Mountain West. Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth told The Spokesman-Review that he and university president Thayne McCulloh met Monday to make the final decision.

HONORS

• With eight hits in a three-game sweep at Chicago State, Seattle U’s Chase Wells was named the hitter of the week in Western Athletic Conference baseball.

• Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips was named the goaltender of the week in the Western Hockey League for the sixth time this season and the 15th time in his career. The 19-year-old won three playoff games against Seattle with a 1.33 goals-against average.

• Gonzaga pitcher Alex Jacob, who allowed just three hits and no runs in 72/3i innings against Saint Mary’s, was named the pitcher of the week in the WCC.

• Michael Butler, a junior at Western Washington out of Skyline High in Sammamish, was named the GNAC golfer of the week for his ninth-place finish at 5-over 221 at the SoCal Intercollegiate tournament.