The Washington women’s soccer team was given a No. 4 seed into the NCAA tournament Monday.

And its first-round opponent won’t have to travel far the Saturday game (6 p.m.).

Seattle U will be the Huskies’ first opponent. UW (11-6-2) would also host the second round with a win, playing the winner of Florida vs. South Florida.

It’s the first NCAA appearance since 2015 for the Huskies, who were third in the Pac-12.

Seattle U (12-7-2), the Western Athletic Conference champs, is in the NCAA tourney for the fifth time since 2013.

Seattle U and the Huskies tied 0-0 on Aug. 26 at UW.

• Washington State will also play in the NCAA tournament, qualifying for the third consecutive year and for the eighth time in nine seasons.

The Cougars (12-6-1) will host Memphis (17-2-1) on Friday at 5 p.m.

A win would send the Cougars to a game against the winner of No. 1 seed Virginia and Radford in the second round.

• The Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s soccer tournament is also in Seattle for the first time.

The tournament starts Thursday at Interbay Stadium with the semifinals. Western Washington plays Central Washington at 4 p.m. Seattle Pacific faces Western Oregon at 7 p.m.

The championship game, with the winner earning a spot in the NCAA Division II tournament, is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Two Huskies earn Pac-12 honors

Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was named the Pac-12 defensive football player of the week for UW’s win at Oregon State.

Ulofoshio came off the bench with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks as the Huskies kept the Beavers to just eight yards in the second half.

UW’s Joe Tryon was named the conference’s defensive lineman of the week. He had seven tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks.

SPU makes cross-country nationals

The Seattle Pacific women were one of five Great Northwest Athletic teams to earn berths in the NCAA Division II cross-country championships.

It’s the ninth national invite for the SPU women, who were fifth at the West Region meet.

Western Washington was the only GNAC team to qualify its men’s and women’s teams.

The national championships are Nov. 23 in Sacramento, Calif.

Volleyball

• Washington State’s Alexis Dirige was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week. She had 37 digs in wins against Oregon and Oregon State.