No. 13 Washington earns 3-1 victory, handing No. 2 Cardinal its first Pac-12 loss of the season.

In what is annually the most anticipated home volleyball match of the regular season, Washington made it another night to remember by snapping a 16-game Stanford winning streak and defeating its longtime nemesis, the second-ranked Cardinal, 3-1 Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The matchup of two perennial Pac-12 volleyball powers — Stanford and UW have finished either first or second in the conference the past four seasons — was a showcase of grit and athleticism as the Huskies successfully toppled one of the nation’s tallest lineups, with two Cardinal starters at 6 feet 6 and another at 6-8.

Kara Bajema, who had a career-high 21 kills in her first start of the season last weekend, led 13th-ranked UW (20-6, 10-5 Pac-12) with 14 kills. Crissy Jones added 11 and sophomore middle Avie Niece had 9 on 15 attacks with just one error for a hitting percentage of .533.

Niece ended the match with two kills and a dual block with Carly DeHoog to give UW the win, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, in front of 3,358. DeHoog finished with eight kills and Courtney Schwan added seven.

Washington kept Stanford (21-3, 14-1) guessing all night with tough serves. The Huskies finished with 10 aces, five by senior libero Tia Scambray.

UW started the night hot, building an 8-3 lead in the opening set on the strength of three aces, two by Scambray, as the Huskies targeted Stanford’s leader in kills, 6-foot-6 sophomore Kathryn Plummer, who struggled mightily to dish up a servable pass.

Washington expanded its lead to 14-5, but after a UW service error the Cardinal cut the lead to 14-12, aided by two blocks from another 6-6 sophomore, Audriana Fitzmorris, and back-to-back kills from Plummer.

The Cardinal eventually pulled ahead 22-20, but after a Stanford service error UW coach Keegan Cook brought in junior Destiny Julye, who sent the Cardinal scrambling with three tough serves to reclaim the lead at 24-22. After a Fitzsimmons kill, Bajema ended it with her fourth kill of the set.

The Huskies struggled to block Stanford’s attack early in the second set, falling behind 11-5 before Bailey Tanner delivered three straight aces to narrow the deficit to 11-9. Despite three kills on four attacks by sophomore middle Niece, Ultimately UW had no answer for Plummer, who had nine kills on 14 swings in the set.

In a nail-biting third set that included 11 ties, the Huskies saw a 22-19 lead vanish, but battled back to tie it at 23 then pull out the win with two straight kills by Bajema. The sophomore from Lynden Christian had four kills on six attacks in the set, and senior teammate Jones added five.

UW retires Vansant jersey

In a pregame ceremony, the No. 16 jersey of former All-American Krista Vansant was retired. Vansant, the 2013 AVCA national player of the year and two-time Pac-12 player of the year (2013, 2014), is UW’s career leader in kills (1,893).

Her number joins Courtney Thompson (No. 3, volleyball), Brandon Roy (No. 3) and Bob Houbregs (No. 25, both men’s basketball) as the four UW athletes to have their numbers retired. The Huskies wore No. 16 warmup jerseys before the match. After two years on the U.S. national team, Vansant is now a UW volleyball program assistant.

Notes

•Stanford entered the match ranked fourth nationally in hitting percentage (.354); Washington, at .250, ranks 48th.

• Stanford had not lost since dropping two matches to Penn State, the nation’s top-ranked team, in early September.