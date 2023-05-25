Washington beat USC 8-3 on Thursday at the Pac-12 baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The win, the seventh consecutive against the Trojans, allowed the Huskies to win Pool C and advance to the semifinals on Friday.

UW will play Oregon in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon rallied in the eighth and ninth inning and beat top-seeded Stanford, which plays Arizona in the other semifinal, in the 10th.

Cam Clayton was 3 for 4 with a walk and RBI at the leadoff spot for the Huskies (34-17).

Stu Flesland improved to 7-2 for the Huskies after giving up two runs on one hit over 52/3 innings. He struck out two and walked five.

Minors

• Tommy Milone gave up four runs on four hits in 42/3 innings as the Tacoma Rainiers were slapped around by the visiting Las Vegas Aviators 14-5. Jake Scheiner was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI for the Rainiers.

• Alberto Rodriguez was 3 for 5 with two homers and three RBI as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Eugene Emeralds 11-7.