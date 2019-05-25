The series and season finale between the Washington and California baseball teams was canceled Saturday due to heavy rain at Husky Ballpark.

The Huskies end the season 28-24 overall, 12-17 in Pac-12 play.

Four Husky senior players — Blake Burton, Mason Cerrillo, Adam Davenport and Joe Wainhouse — were honored in a ceremony.

Up next for many of the Huskies is the Major League Baseball draft June 3-5. Other Huskies will head out to play summer baseball, including at least four players going to the Cape Cod League.

Huskies add three more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Huskies padded their NCAA track and field qualifiers with three more berths as the NCAA West Preliminary Championships wrapped up at Sacramento State, bringing the final tally to a dozen Dawgs with 13 entries among them.

Jonah Wilson punched his second ticket in two days, qualifying in the shot put, while Allie Schadler and Mick Stanovsek came through in the 1,500.

The 12 Huskies will now march on to Austin, Texas, where the NCAA titles will be determined from June 5-8.

The Huskies are sending five men and seven women. The seven women’s entries tie the most for UW in the current qualifying format that goes back to 2010. The 13 total entries are tied for third-most in that stretch, and a major step up over the past two seasons. The Huskies earned four entries last season and six in 2017.

Washington State also had three additional qualifiers advance to the NCAAs. Peyton Fredrickson and Mitch Jacobson punched their tickets in the high jump. Nick Johnson qualified in the 100 hurdles.

Baseball

Washington State dropped its season finale with Arizona 15-7 at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Collin Montez had three hits for the Cougars (11-42-1, 3-26-1 Pac-12). Kyle Manzardo drove in three runs and Andres Alvarez knocked in two. Danny Sinatro had two hits to finish the season with a 12-game hitting streak.

Dayton Dooney and Justin Wylie homered for Arizona (32-24, 15-14).

Track and field

Kate Lilly of Seattle Pacific ran to fifth place in the 5,000 meters and fellow Falcons junior Scout Cai was eighth in the pole vault, each of them earning first-team All-America status on the final day of the NCAA Division II Championships at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Lilly finished her 12½ laps of the Javelina Stadium track in 17 minutes, 23.33 seconds. It was just the third 5K of her career — all this season.

Cai cleared 12 feet, 8¾ inches in the pole vault.