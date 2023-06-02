The Washington baseball team opened play at regionals on Friday morning with a 9-5 win against Dallas Baptist in Stillwater, Okla.

The Huskies (35-18) used a seven-run fifth inning to grab control of the game. Michael Synder started the scoring with a two-run homer and Johnny Tincher capped it with a three-run shot. Will Simpson, who was 3 for 5, had an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 17 games.

Sam Boyle picked up the win in relief to improve to 5-0. He gave up a run on four hits over 3 1/3 innings. Stu Flesland got the start and gave up four runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Ryan Johnson (8-4) was tagged for eight runs on nine hits for Dallas Baptist (45-15), which was the regular-season champion for Conference USA. He struck out seven and walked one.

Washington is still waiting to learn its second-round opponent. It will play the winner of No. 11 seed Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts on Saturday at 6 p.m.

BOX SCORE