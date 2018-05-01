The Huskies get 13 hits and jump to a 7-0 lead in a nonconference victory over the Redhawks.

Washington pounded out 13 hits and grabbed an early lead to give freshman Jack DeCooman plenty of leeway to work with as the Huskies beat Seattle U, 7-2, in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday afternoon at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

Nick Kahle (3 for 5, two doubles) and Noah Hsue (3 for 3, RBI) each had three hits to back DeCooman, who did not allow a hit in his four-inning start.

The Redhawks (29-13) got their first three hits of the game off Dylan Lamb in the fifth, scoring on RBI singles by Jack Reisinger and Austin Lively to cut the Huskies’ (21-19) lead to 7-2.

Storm

• The Seattle Storm announced the 2018 local broadcast schedule in partnership with Q13 FOX (KCPQ Ch. 13) and JOEtv (KZJO Ch. 22, cable 110). Seattle will welcome the Phoenix Mercury at 6 p.m. for opening night on May 20, broadcast on JOEtv.

JOEtv will broadcast 15 of the Storm’s 2018 regular-season home games, and for the first time, will air the Storm on the road, on May 27 against Washington alum Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces.

Track and field

• Seattle Pacific freshman Renick Meyer captured the Great Northwest Athletic Conference heptathlon crown in Nampa, Idaho.

Thanks in part to a national-caliber 20-foot, 5-inch leap in the long jump, Meyer finished the two-day, seven-event test with 5,114 points, combining with sophomore teammate Scout Cai for a 1-2 finish. Cai also topped 5,000, tallying 5,017.

Notes

• Seattle Reign FC signed defender Alyssa Kleiner. Kleiner made the 2011 All-WCC freshman team at Santa Clara and helped the Broncos reach the 2013 Sweet 16.

• Everett Silvertips forward Garrett Pilon has been named the WHL Player of the Month for April. Pilon, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round (87th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft, recorded 17 points (7G-10A) in 11 games.