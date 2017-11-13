Both teams received their invitations to the NCAA tournament Monday, and then didn’t have to spend much time worrying about any travel arrangements.

A crosstown rivalry will have national implications when the NCAA men’s soccer tournament opens Thursday with Seattle University playing at Washington at 6 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Both teams received their invitations to the NCAA tournament Monday, and then didn’t have to spend much time worrying about any travel arrangements.

“We have seen Seattle once this year and they were one of the three toughest teams we played,” said Jamie Clark, coach of the Huskies (12-6-1). “There are certainly easier draws but I wouldn’t have it any other way. The game will have an incredible atmosphere.”

When these two teams met Sept. 24, UW was a 2-0 winner at Championship Field, snapping a 21-game home winning streak for Seattle U.

The Redhawks (14-3-4) won the Western Athletic Conference championship, beating San Jose State 2-1 in the final Sunday. Josh Adachi was named the tournament MVP after allowing one goal in 290 minutes.

The Redhawks lead the nation in shots per game (19.43) and shots on goal per game (8.43) this season.

Washington finished third in the Pac-12. It lost 4-3 to Oregon State in its regular-season finale Nov. 9. Handwalla Bwana scored twice in the match, putting him at eight goals and six assists this season.

These teams met in the opening round of the NCAAs back in 2013, with UW winning 4-2.

OTHER MEN’S SOCCER

• Einar Thorarinsson announced his retirement after 23 years as the head coach at Gonzaga, where he posted a 163-206-38 record. The Zags made NCAA tournament appearances in 2001 and 2007, and won West Coast Conference titles in 1997 and 1998.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• A quick start in its season opener didn’t last for Gonzaga, which fell 65-49 on the road at Colorado State (1-1). The Zags were up 20-11 after the first quarter, making 50 percent of their shots. After that, though, they fell to 22 percent the rest of the game. Jill Barta led the Zags with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Charles ‘CJ’ Elleby, a 6-foot-6 forward from Cleveland High in Seattle, has signed a national letter of intent to play at Washington State. As a junior at Cleveland, Elleby averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a game.