Nicole Van Dyke has been hired as the next women’s soccer coach at Washington, athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced Saturday.

Van Dyke, who becomes the third head coach in program history after Lesle Gallimore, spent the past five seasons leading Pennsylvania of the Ivy League.

Outside of her stint in Philadelphia, Van Dyke has spent the entirety of her collegiate coaching and playing career in California, most recently serving as the associate head coach at Stanford.

Prior to Stanford, she coached at CSU Bakersfield and Cal State Stanislaus.

In five years at Penn, the Quakers went 41-24-15 and won the Ivy League for the fourth time in school history.

SPU men win 8th straight

Freshman Shaw Anderson erupted for 33 points for the Seattle Pacific men, who won their eighth straight game, 86-68, over Alaska Fairbanks at Brougham Pavilion to claim sole possession of first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

The Falcons (8-4, 4-0) dealt the Nanooks (4-8, 3-1) their first conference loss.

Divant’e Moffitt and Gavin Long had 14 points each for SPU. Harry Cavell chipped in eight points and led SPU’s 38-26 board advantage with 10 rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Ashlynn Burgess and Kayla Brundidge both double-doubled and Seattle Pacific made a 36-point turnaround — from 14 down late in the first quarter to 22 up late in the fourth — and beat Alaska Fairbanks 83-70 at Brougham Pavilion.

Burgess, in her first year as a Falcon (3-9, 1-3 GNAC) after starring at Wenatchee Valley College, poured in 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Freshman post player Brundidge had 10 points and 12 rebounds – along with five blocked shots. Senior guard Hailee Bennett scored 23 points, including 9 for 9 at the free-throw line.

• Eastern Washington fell to host Portland State, 75-58. The Eagles (2-10, 1-2 Big Sky) were led by Grace Kirscher’s 22 points. Alexyss Newman added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jenna Dick had 11 points.

Junior hockey

Cole Fonstad had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the host Prince George Cougars 5-2. Ronan Seeley also had a goal and as assist for Everett (26-9-2-1 Western Hockey League) and Braden Holt made 19 saves.

• Andrej Kukuca had a hat trick for Seattle but the visiting Thunderbirds still lost 8-5 to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Henrik Rybinski and Conner Roulette each had a goal and as assist for the T-birds (14-20-2-1). Brett Kemp had two goals and two assists for Medicine Hat (25-11-1-1).