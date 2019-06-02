OKLAHOMA CITY — There was suspense on every pitch Sunday at an over-flowing OGE Field. You could feel the tension in the stands, and it got more intense with each passing inning without runs.

Three innings, six innings, then nine innings.

And then, in the 10th inning, UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, the two-time player of the year, ended it with one violent swing, sending Gabbie Plain’s pitch over the wall in left field to give UCLA a 3-0 win in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, ending UW’s season.

With Plain, a first-team All-American pitching against Garcia, one run could very likely have been enough, and everyone knew it. The Huskies had chance after chance to get that run, but couldn’t capitalize.in a game that lived up to its billing and then some.

Plain and Garcia entered with a combined record of 50-3 and they were at their best in this high-stakes duel.

UW’s best chance came in the fifth inning when Emma Helm led off with a double, but she got no further.

In the sixth and seventh, the Huskies (52-9) had runners on first and second with one out, but Garcia would not buckle.

In the bottom of the seventh, Plain walked the leadoff hitter, and UW coach Heather Tarr brought in Taran Alvelo, who the night before threw a 1-0 shutout against Oklahoma State and struck out 16.

She entered Sunday’s game in the same form, striking out the first two hitters she faced, then got a fly out.

The Huskies put runners on first and second with one out for the third straight inning in the eighth, then the bases loaded with two outs, but Garcia struck out Madison Huskey to end the threat — again.

For a brief moment, it looked like UCLA had won the game in the bottom of the eighth, as with runners at first and second, Garcia hit a bullet to deep left field that seemed destined for a game-winning hit, but freshman Sami Reynolds made a great running catch and the game continued.

Two innings later, Garcia hit one too far for anyone to catch.