Led by sophomore Stefanie Deng, who finished the day tied for second place, the Washington women’s golf team wrapped up the first day of the Pac-12 championships in a tie for third place, just four strokes behind the leaders.

Deng finished Monday’s round at 1-under par, shooting a 71. After the first of three rounds at Eugene Country Club, she’s just one stroke behind the leader, USC’s Brianna Navarrosa, and tied with two other golfers for second place.

Washington shot a team score of 6-over 294, tying the Huskies with Arizona State. Stanford (2-over 290) leads the tournament, with USC (4-over 292) second. Washington State is tied for ninth (+17, 305) as is Cougar redshirt freshman Jinyu Wu (+1, 73).

• Seattle U women’s golf finished the opening round of the WAC championships, tying for second place at Riverhill CC in Kerrville, Texas.

The Redhawks posted a 13-over 301 to tie with Sam Houston State, five strokes behind reigning championship New Mexico State.

Samantha Bruce and Azumi Arai led the way for the Redhawks, tying for sixth overall at 2-over 74.

Finishing one stroke behind them, graduate student Keisha Lugito concluded the round tied for tenth.

Softball

• Following a 15-strikeout performance in game two versus Oregon State, UW softball’s Kelley Lynch has been named Pac-12 pitcher of the week.