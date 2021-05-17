Sophomore Petr Hruby shares the individual lead with a 5-under 66 and the Washington men’s golf team is tied for fourth at the NCAA Cle Elum Regionals after the first round at Tumble Creek Golf Club.

The Huskies shot 4-under 280 on Monday during the first round of the three-day event. Wake Forest and San Francisco are tied for first 6-under 278 while Pepperdine is third at 5-under.

The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships along with the top individual not on an advancing team.

“Petr played really, really well today, it’s not easy to shoot 5-under but he kind of made it look easy almost,” UW coach Alan Murray said.

Hruby got to 1-over following his second hole but quickly picked up steam and finished the front nine with two birdies and his second eagle of the season. After making the turn at 3-under, Hruby had three more birdies on the back nine along with just one error to move up the leaderboard into a tie for first with Christoffer Palsson of San Francisco.

Freshman Teddy Lin was next in the lineup for the Huskies as he is tied for 15th with a 1-under 70.

Advertising

Track and field

• For the first time in 34 years of combined men’s and women’s Pac-12 track and field championships, both Washington squads finished in the top-three. The Husky men’s team closed out its second-highest point total in program history, scoring 114 points for third, and the UW women matched that third-place finish (77) for its highest ever Pac-12 placing.

The Huskies got Pac-12 titles on the final day at USC’s Loker Stadium from Elijah Mason in the discus, the second of his career, and from Chase Smith in the pole vault, a first for the sixth-year senior.

College football

• Parker Brailsford, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound guard from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, committed to play football for Washington via a statement on Twittter. Brailsford, a three-star commitment is UW’s fourth-known commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.

Golf

• The United States Golf Association announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 6th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, Saturday and Sunday at 7,475-yard, par-72 Chambers Bay in University Place, and at 7,279-yard, par-71 The Home Course, in DuPont.

The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball consists of 36 holes of stroke play, after which the 128 sides (256 players) will be reduced to the low 32 sides (64 players). There will be five rounds of match play at Chambers Bay, starting May 24.

Soccer

• SPU’s Travis Swallow was picked as GNAC men’s soccer offensive player of the week.

• Seattle Pacific’s Claire Neder was named the GNAC top offensive player and teammate Ava Giovanola was honored as the GNAC defensive player of the week.