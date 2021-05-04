Washington junior Dylan Teves has been named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Award, given each year to the most outstanding player in men’s college soccer.

Teves led the Huskies in scoring this year and finished third in the Pac-12 with a career-high 19 points in 13 games.

Teves is the second Husky ever to be named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Award. Both of those semifinalists have come in the last two years, after Blake Bodily earned such honors in the 2019 season.

This year, Teves earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors, the third consecutive year that Teves has earned All-Pac-12 honors. He also became the first-ever two-time WAC 101 Club Cup MVP, scoring a brace against Seattle U. His three-assist game against Gonzaga was the first three-assist game by a Husky since 1999. Teves also made all four of his penalty kicks, the most makes without a miss in Husky history.

Five of Teves’ seven goals came against Pac-12 opponents. He had three multi-point games and scored four game winners. Teves played 70+ minutes in the midfield in every game except the opener against Northwest, in which he played 63 minutes.

Teves is one of three Pac-12 players to be named semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Award. He is joined by Oregon State’s Gloire Amanda and Stanford’s Zach Ryan.

Washington is looking to make a second straight trip to the Elite Eight as it faces Missouri State on Thursday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

SPU’s Meyer wins GNAC heptathlon

Renick Meyer of Seattle Pacific won the long jump and javelin on Tuesday on the way to capturing the women’s heptathlon title at the GNAC multi-event championships in Ellensburg.

The Falcon senior finished with 4,903 points, beating out Elena Cano of Alaska Anchorage, who tallied 4,855. Kellie May of SPU was seventh with 3,944.

After winning the 100-meter hurdles portion on Monday, Meyer started off Tuesday by going 19 feet, 2 inches on her third and final long-jump attempt. Then, on the last of her three javelin attempts, she threw it 108-10.

Up by 73 points on Cano heading into the meet-ending 800 meters, Meyer finished fourth, picking up 727 points, which was more than enough to clinch the crown.

It was Meyer’s second GNAC heptathlon title, having also won it as a freshman.

Hydroplanes

• The Tri-City Water Follies Association announced that the Columbia Cup unlimited hydroplane is canceled because of state guidelines for special events during the pandemic.

That means there’ll be no races in Washington as Seafair announced last month it was canceling its race.

H1 Unlimited has three races still on its schedule: Guntersville, Alabama, June 26-27; Madison, Indiana, July 2-4; San Diego (Sept. 17-19).