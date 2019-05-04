The Washington women’s tennis team won its first NCAA tournament second-round match in 10 years thanks in large part to its two seniors who came up huge in what could be their final home matches as UW beat Princeton 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Quillian Tennis Stadium.

The Huskies (21-4) matched the most wins since the program joined the NCAA in 1987. Washington won 21 matches in 2001 and 2004, with the program record of 25 coming in 1980.

The Huskies also win their first NCAA tournament second-round match since upsetting USC in Los Angeles in 2009. UW had lost three of its past four second-round matches, but now advances to the round of 16 for the fifth time.

The match was much closer than the score would indicate, but the Huskies were able to pull out a thrilling win in doubles with senior Kenadi Hance and junior Natshuo Arakawa coming through with a tiebreaker win.

Then in singles play, it was fellow senior Stacey Fung recording her first clinching victory of the year on court one to give the Huskies the win.

“The match was unbelievable,” UW coach Robin Stephenson said. “It was 4-0 but the score line was a lot closer than that. Our girls battled so hard. They’ve been battling so hard all year. For it to come down to a senior to clinch the doubles point and for it to come down to Stacey to clinch was pretty cool. I’m really proud of them. They’ve turned this program around. For every one of our girls, it’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of commitment. We’re going to the Sweet 16. It’s pretty exciting.”

Huskies down Cougars

PULLMAN – Mason Cerrillo drove in two runs and Joe Wainhouse had an RBI in Huskies’ decisive four-run third inning to propel Washington (23-18, 9-11 Pac-12) to a 10-2 win over Washington State (8-33-1, 1-18-1).

Wainhouse has runs batted in in seven straight games and Cerrillo has strung together a seven-game hitting streak.

With the win, UW clinched the series — their first series win at Bailey-Brayton Field since 2013. They have now won six of their past seven games and eight of 11 to remain in postseason contention.

Braiden Ward was 5 for 6 at the plate with three RBI and Michael Petrie chipped in three hits in his first career start in the outfield. All nine starters in the UW lineup picked up at least one hit and the team pounded out 18.

On the mound, Jordan Jones (3-4) went five strong innings to pick up the first win by a Husky starter over a 24-game span. Jones struck out four and allowed six hits and two earned runs over five innings. Jack Enger followed Jones by throwing one-hit ball over two innings. Leo Nierenberg and Dylan Lamb each pitched hitless innings to close the game out.

Seattle U triumphs

Julian Kodama beat out a two-out single to short as Justin Mazzone scampered home and Seattle University walked off for the second time this season, coming from behind to beat Chicago State 5-4 in Western Athletic Conference play at Courter Field on the campus of Bellevue College.

The win secures the Redhawks’ (11-34, 6-14) first conference series win of the season. The Cougars fell to 10-32, 5-15.