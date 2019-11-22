TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The season came to an end for the Washington women’s soccer team in a 2-0 loss to South Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

The Huskies (12-7-2) were on the attack all game but could not break through despite seven shots on goal. Washington had the ball in the attacking half over 60% of the time and let USF into the final fourth just 5% of the time.

This was the last game for coach Lesle Gallimore, who is retiring. Gallimore won 270 games with Washington and made 15 NCAA tournaments, advancing to at least the second round 10 times.

South Florida (16-4-0) scored in the 25th minute on a cross that was redirected into goal by Evelyne Viens. The goal ended Siena Ruelas’ shutout streak at a career-best 270 minutes.

In the 51st minute, with the Huskies pressuring heavily, USF started a counterattack and Viens scored her second goal of the game. She has scored nine of the Bulls’ past 10 goals since the start of postseason play.

In the 75th minute, the Huskies had a number of golden opportunities. First, Summer Yates drew a penalty kick but had the shot punched away by USF keeper Sydney Martinez.

Two straight corners followed. On the second, the Huskies had an open net in front of them after Martinez dropped the ball unimpeded, but a foul was inexplicably called to end that chance.

Another breakaway was stopped by a USF card, this time giving the Huskies a free kick on the corner of the box. Ameera Hussen’s shot hit off the crossbar. Olivia van der Jagt followed it with a shot that went wide on Washington’s last big opportunity.

Martinez made seven saves for USF.