They won a national title as freshman and they have a chance to again as seniors.

Julianne Alvarez, Wenyung Keh and Sarah Rhee played key roles in the Huskies’ NCAA championship at Eugene (Ore.) Country Club in 2016. They are ending their UW careers at the NCAA championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., which begins Friday.

After three rounds, the team field is cut from 24 to 15 for the final round of stroke play. The fourth round will determine the eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion.

The Huskies, ranked No. 18, enter the tournament in good form, having finished second behind top-ranked USC at the Cle Elum Regional last week.

Joining the three UW seniors in the lineup at the NCAA championships is junior Alice Duan and sophomore Rino Sasaki, who tied for second in the regional last week.

“We’re starting to jell and starting to come together,” UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur said after the regional. “We’re getting low scores from everywhere and that does you well.”