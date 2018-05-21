The Huskies finish in a tie for ninth place.

The Washington women’s golf team tied for ninth at the NCAA championships at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla., Monday.

The top eight moved on to Tuesday’s match-play portion of the championship.

Tying for ninth is the fifth-best finish at the NCAAs in program history.

UW entered the day in 14th place (the top 15 made the cut after three days of stroke play) and posted its best day of the championship with a 2-over 290, giving it a four-day total 1,192 strokes, seven strokes from the cut line.

The Huskies’ total actually placed them 12th, but under NCAA rules instituted in 2015, the seven teams that qualify for Monday but don’t make it to Tuesday all tie for ninth place, the Huskies said on their website.

“I’m really pleased with the way we played today,” UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur said on the site. “They gave it all they had and left it all out there as they have all year. They also learned the value of every shot. In a situation like this, you have to be on point all the time.”

Junior Sarah Rhee had the best day for the Huskies at 3-under 69, moving up 13 spots to tie for 36th.

All five Huskies who played in the NCAA tournament return next year.

“Overall, I’m really proud of them, and it’s a young team,” Mulflur said on the UW website. “It’s a learning experience. We got farther than we did last year, and that’s good. They got to experience a championship and learned from it. I’m proud of their effort and really looking forward to next year.”