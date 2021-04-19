New Washington women’s basketball coach Tina Langley’s job just got a whole harder now that Husky freshman guard Tameiya Sadler and sophomore center Quay Miller are transferring to Colorado.

Retaining UW’s top players is high on the priority list for Langley who replaced fired Jody Wynn after a successful six-year stint at Rice.

When Langley took over two weeks ago, three Huskies were in the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Haley Van Dyke, who averaged 12.0 points last season.

Losing Sandler and Miller, a pair of promising playmakers with all-Pac-12 potential, is a severe blow for a UW team that was 7-14 last season and finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 3-13.

The defections sting even more considering they’re immediately eligible next season and joining conference rival Colorado, which was 12-11 and sixth in the Pac-12 at 8-8 last season. The Buffaloes are expected to return all five starters from a team that advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals.

“They are two of the best young players in the Pac-12,” Buffaloes coach JR Payne said in a statement released by the school. “I have no doubt that they will positively impact our program.”

Sandler led Washington in assists (2.4) and ranked second on the team in points (10.4) and steals (1.9) while Miller, the former Kentridge High standout, was third among Huskies with 9.9 points per game and led UW with a 6.0 rebounding average.

NOTE:

Rice center Nancy Mulkey is considered the top prospect in the transfer portal, according to several basketball analysts. The 6-foot-9 Texas native played the past three years for the Owls under Langley.

Last season Mulkey averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while picking up the WNIT MVP award, Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors and first team all-league recognition.