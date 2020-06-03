University of Washington women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn released a statement Wednesday apologizing for a previous statement she made on the topic of racial injustice.

On Sunday, in response to the death of George Floyd, Wynn released a statement on social media that read, in part, that “we must stand with our Black Americans & seek justice! Black, brown, yellow … ALL lives matter.” That statement was quickly deleted and replaced with a new statement that was identical, except for the passage that stated: “We must stand with our black Americans & seek justice! Black lives matter!”

Both statements included the assertion that “I see no color; never have.”

This was a graphic of a thread Wynn tweeted earlier. She just deleted the final tweet of it and reposted an edited version. pic.twitter.com/T7iAFkmX85 — Josh Kirshenbaum (@J_Kirshenbaum) June 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Wynn’s Twitter account was deactivated. It was reactivated on Wednesday. At 5 p.m., she released the following statement:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for comments I made in a statement on Sunday night. The thoughts and emotions that I was feeling were not properly conveyed as I tried to express my deep care and concern, and I know that my words were hurtful to people of color. My message was to stand in support of the Black community and not to nullify the message we all need to hear. Black lives matter.

“I’ve learned a hard and important lesson in this moment and am committed to educating myself by first listening to our players, alumni and the entire community on how we can best create change. Real change.

“I stand with Black Lives Matter and vow to use my platform to be a part of the change that is needed to collectively work together to end racism.”

In three seasons in Seattle, the 46-year-old Wynn is 31-61 — including 8-45 in Pac-12 play. Her Huskies were 13-16 overall in the 2019-20 campaign and 5-13 in the Pac-12.

Wynn arrived in Seattle in April 2017 after former coach Mike Neighbors — who led the Huskies to appearances in the Final Four and Sweet 16 in his final two seasons — left to assume the same role at Arkansas, his alma mater.

A Brea, California, product, Wynn had just completed a successful eight-season run at Long Beach State. She amassed a 137-119 record in that span, highlighted by a 69-30 run in her final three seasons. The Beach reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in her tenure in 2017. Wynn previously served as an assistant coach for 13 seasons at USC and Pepperdine.

Before her coaching career, Wynn starred as a guard at USC from 1993 to 1996 — leading the Trojans to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and a Pac-10 title in 1994. She earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from USC in 1996 and a master’s in education from Pepperdine in 2000.