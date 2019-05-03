The Washington women’s tennis team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Army in its NCAA tournament first-round match at Bill Quillian Tennis Stadium on the UW campus.

The Huskies (20-4) are hosting NCAA tournament matches for the first time since 2004.

The Huskies earned the doubles point as Kenadi Hance and Natsuho Arakawa won their match 6-1, as did Stacey Fung and Nika Zupancic, also 6-1.

In singles, Vanessa Wong, Zupancic and Sedona Gallagher quickly won their matches to close out Army.

Women’s tennis

Washington State (19-11) saw its season come to an end in a 4-3 loss to Miami (19-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Sillwater, Okla. WSU took a 2-0 lead by winning the doubles point followed by Yang Lee’s win at No. 4 singles. Miami then ran off three straight wins before WSU senior Aneta Miksovska pulled out a three-set victory to even the match at 3-3. In the deciding match, WSU’s Melisa Ates lost to Miami’s Lucia Marzal 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Baseball

Washington defeated Washington State 7-2 to open a three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. Mason Cerrillo and Nick Kahle each drove in two runs for the Huskies (22-18, 8-11 Pac-12). Ramon Bramasco had three hits. Chris Micheles (5-2) got the win for Washington with 22/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Bryce Moyle (1-1) took the loss. Tyson Guerrero had three hits and drove in a run for the Cougars (8-32, 1-17-1).

• Seattle University (10-34, 5-14 Western Athletic) earned a 12-3 victory over Chicago State (10-31, 5-14) at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Jake Taylor went 3 for 5 with four RBI and two runs scored for the Redhawks. Kyler Murphy, Kyle Sherick, Connor O’Brien and Julian Kodama added two hits apiece. Jarrod Billig picked up his fourth win of the season after going seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned).

Softball

Third-ranked Washington (40-7, 15-4 Pac-12) secured a 2-1 win over fourth-ranked Arizona (40-9, 17-2) in Tucson. Morganne Flores hit a two-run homer for the Huskies. Gabbie Plain (18-2) pitched 62/3 innings and Taran Alvelo got the last out for her second save.