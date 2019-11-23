Another blowout victory – this time a 78-46 win over crosstown rival Seattle University – bolsters confidence for the Washington women’s basketball team, which heads to Puerto Rico next week for a three-game Thanksgiving tournament.

The Huskies improved to 3-1 and matched last season’s start when they began 7-3 in nonconference games before losing 17 of the next 19 games.

It remains to be seen if Washington will avoid a similar collapse, but several signs suggest this is the best team in coach Jody Wynn’s three-year tenure.

During their three wins, the Huskies have built leads of at least 18 points while outscoring opponents by an average of 38.7 points.

Washington is winning with a suffocating defense that forced 38 turnovers during a 94-41 victory over Weber State in its last outing and harassed Cal State Bakersfield into 31 turnovers in an 80-49 season-opening win.

Those defensive performances were extraordinary, but what the Huskies did against the Redhawks and SU’s leading scorer Kamira Sanders particularly was downright criminal.

Advertising

In the first quarter, Washington tormented Seattle U into a 1-for-13 shooting performance while building an insurmountable 23-5 lead.

The Redhawks converted just 4 of 31 field goals and were 0 for 8 on three-pointers before going into halftime down 44-13.

Seattle U found greater success offensively in the second half when it was outscored 36-33, but never got closer than 27 points after the break.

And Sanders, who averaged 24 points before the game, finished with six points on 2-for-16 shooting.

“Right off the tip I thought we were really locked in defensively,” Wynn said. “We recognized how prolific a scorer Kamira Sanders has been. I thought we were dialed in … and if she did shoot the ball, then it was a tough shot. Not allowing her any uncontested layups.

“I’m proud of our effort defensively in the first half especially. In the second half … I just don’t think we had the same focus out of the locker room as we did in the first half. The psychology of the game changed when you’re up by so much.”

Advertising

Perhaps another sign that bodes well for the Huskies is they’ve been able to dominate despite a slow start from standout Amber Melgoza.

The senior guard, who led the team in scoring the past two seasons, fouled out Saturday with six points and was 0 for 5 on field goals. She’s shooting 34% this season and is averaging 9.5 points, nine points fewer than last season.

“I think she’s thinking too much,” Wynn said. “Early on in her career when we got here, she just knew that if she didn’t score we wouldn’t have a chance. We want her to be aggressive offensively still, but tonight I think she really took a back seat as far as looking for her shot. … She’s a very unselfish kid who recognizes for our team to win, (she) has to have people around her to score the basketball.”

Washington has had a different leading scorer in every game this season. This time, senior forward Mai-Loni Henson paced the Huskies with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“I feel like our connection is different and our intensity has gone up a lot,” Henson said. “We have a lot of experience now in this system and with that experience we’re able to teach these newcomers and help them along the way. And they’re able to contribute.”

Sophomore forward Haley Van Dyke, who leads UW in scoring with a 12.5 average, continued her hot start and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

And sophomore center Darcy Rees added 11 points.

It was another feel-good victory in front of an Alaska Airlines Arena crowd of 1,723, which included former Huskies great Kelsey Plum.

“She hasn’t been back for a while and she’s been doing her thing in the WNBA and overseas, but it’s great having Kelsey here,” Henson said. “She’s been practicing with us sometimes. Her intensity and her skills, she’s an amazing player and it’s great to be back in the gym with her. Having her back in any way is great. We love having her around.”

Washington has yet to beat a team with a winning record and its opponents have a combined record of 6-14. The Huskies will be challenged next week in their first road games against three teams (Iona, Howard and Iowa) with a combined record of 7-6.

“Going on the road and packing your defense is part of it,” Wynn said when asked about UW’s growth. “That’s the next step.”