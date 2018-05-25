Expected storm system means semifinals and finals will be contested Saturday in Sarasota, Fla.

The No. 1-ranked Washington women’s rowing team began competition at the NCAA championships with wins in all three of its heats Friday morning in Sarasota, Fla.

Due to a large storm system heading into the area, the schedule for the championships has undergone major changes. Both the semifinals and finals are now scheduled for Saturday and there will be no races on Sunday.

The Huskies’ first and second varsity eights, and varsity four, will advance to A/B semifinals on Saturday by virtue of first-place finishes in heats on Friday. The top three finishers in each of two A/B semis will advance to the grand final. Washington entered the regatta as the top seed in all three categories.

Washington State’s varsity four won its repechage heat to move on to the A/B semifinals, while the varsity eight and second varsity eight moved on to their respective C/D semifinals.

Baseball

• Catcher Nick Kahle hit a three-run homer and Jordan Jones pitched 71/3 strong innings as Washington earned its second straight victory over Stanford, 4-2, at Husky Ballpark.

The Huskies (30-22, 20-9 Pac-12) buoyed their bid for a postseason berth. They can still win the Pac-12 title with a victory Saturday over Stanford (43-10, 21-8) and an Oregon State loss to UCLA.

Jones (6-3) allowed seven hits and two runs, striking out four and walking one.

Kaiser Weiss added an RBI single for the Huskies’ final run.

• Alex Pinedo allowed five hits in seven innings and Tristen Carranza was 4 for 4 with four RBI as New Mexico State smashed Seattle U 11-1 in a 10-run-rule victory to reach the WAC tournament championship.

The fourth-seeded Redhawks play Sacramento State, which eliminated No. 1 seed Grand Canyon 8-2, at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winner will need to beat New Mexico State twice to win the tournament.

Jack Reisinger’s sacrifice fly scored Chase Wells in the fourth inning for Seattle U’s run.

• Washington State dropped game two of its series with visiting Utah 9-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field. The rubber game of the series is set for noon Saturday on the Pac-12 Network. Prior to the game, 10 Cougar seniors will be recognized.

WSU (16-32-1, 8-20-1 Pac-12) received two hits and two RBI from JJ Hancock.

Track and field

• Seattle Pacific freshman Renick Meyer earned her second All-America honor by placing seventh in the women’s heptathlon at the NCAA Division II championships in Charlotte, N.C.

Meyer completed her two days of competition with 4,992 points. That included 890 for her winning 200-meter dash time of 24.96 on Thursday, and 828 for a third-place leap of 19 feet, 5½ inches in the long jump on Friday.

Sophomore teammate Scout Cai added another All-America award, as well. She earned a spot on the second team for her ninth-place heptathlon finish, totaling 4,929 points.