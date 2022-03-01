Washington’s women’s golf team recorded its best finish of the season Tuesday, finishing second at the Gunrock Invitational, at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento, Calif.

Washington finished at 15-under 849. No. 1-ranked Stanford (814) won the tournament, while Iowa State finished third, two shots back of the Huskies.

Washington was led by sophomore Stefanie Deng, who finished at 5-under, good for a tie for seventh place, her highest of the year. She was joined in the top-10 by classmate Camille Boyd, who shot a 1-under 71 in round three, to finish 4-under overall, in a tie for ninth place.

• Samantha Bruce tied for second at 2-under 214 and Seattle U (13-over 877) finished fourth in the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix.

OL Reign

• The National Women’s Soccer League has finalized broadcast details for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The tournament, set to kick off on Friday, March 18, will feature three matches broadcast on The CBS Television Network, including the championship match.

OL Reign will play the Portland Thorns in the Lumen Field home opener at 7 p.m. on March 18 in a match that will stream live on Paramount+. OL Reign play Angel City in Fullerton, Calif., on March 26 at 1 p.m. on Paramount+ and play at Portland on April 2 at 7 p.m. also on Paramount+ before returning home for a match at 7 p.m. April 14 against San Diego Wave. They then play Angel City at 3 p.m. April 17 at Lumen Field on the CBS Sports Network and close the Challenge Cup at 7 p.m. April 23 at San Diego on Paramount+. CBS Sports Network will air Challenge Cup semifinal matches on May 4 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Championship match May 7 at 11 a.m. will be televised live on the CBS Network and streamed live on Paramount+.