Led by a 1-over 73 from sophomore Stefanie Deng, the Washington women’s golf team turned in the second-best round of the day Tuesday, and improved two spots to finish in fifth place after the final round of The Show at Spanish Trail in Las Vegas.

The third round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament, played at Spanish Trail Country Club, was marked by windy conditions, which inflated the scoring for all 16 teams; no individual shot under par. The Huskies, who shot a 15-over 303 to finish with a three-day score of 889, were led by Deng, who finished at 3-over 219 for eighth place overall.

Host UNLV won the team title with a 4-over 860. Nevada’s Leah John won individual honors with a 4-under 212, despite a 7 over on Tuesday.

Gonzaga was 13th at 50-over 914. Quynn Duong tied for 24th (+7, 223).

• The Seattle U women’s golf team won the Mountain Classic Match Play at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The Redhawks defeated Boise State 3 and 2 for the championship.

Women’s basketball

• Emma Duff and Riley Dykstra each scored 18 points to lead visiting Western Washington to a 75-54 victory over Seattle Pacific. Natalie Hoff led the Falcons (6-8, 10-14) with 10 points.

The No. 11-ranked and conference-leading Vikings (16-2, 8-2 GNAC) were up just 12-10 beyond the midpoint of the opening quarter, but then put up the final 10 points of the period to build a 22-10 advantage.

For the game, Seattle Pacific hit just 33% overall from the field (18 of 54) and only 28.6% (4 of 14) from behind the arc.

Western Washington, on the other hand, hit 51.7% from the floor (31 of 60). That included 40% (8 of 20) from three-point range. The Vikings thus became the first team this season to top 50% shooting against SPU, which had been limiting opponents to 34.5%.

The Vikings have won seven consecutive games in the series.

Tennis

• Washington will host the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the ninth time and open Friday against Ohio State, the nation’s top-ranked team, at 6:30 p.m. at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

Softball

• In her collegiate debut, Washington’s Olivia Johnson was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA player of the week and Pac-12 freshman of the week. UW’s Gabbie Plain earned the eighth Pac-12 pitcher of the week award of her career.

Hockey

• The Seattle T-birds downed visiting Tri-City 4-1. The T-birds outshot the Americans 47-16 and had a shutout until the final two minutes.