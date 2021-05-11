The Washington women’s golf team is in 14th place Tuesday after two rounds of the NCAA Columbus Regionals with a 36-over 612 (296-316).

Freshman Stefanie Deng and junior Martha Lewis are both tied for 40th at 8-over 152.

Brittany Kwon (73-83) and Rino Sasaki (72-84) each have a two-day score of 12-over 156 to tie for 65th.

Georgia holds the team lead at 1-over 577 while Michigan is second (8-over 584) and No. 1 seed Duke is third (9-over 585). The top six teams advance to the NCAA championships.

Baseball

• Washington State dropped a 10-6 decision to visiting Portland. The Cougars (23-20) received home runs from Kodie Kolden and Nate Swarts along with two-hit games from Jacob McKeon, Swarts and Gunner Gouldsmith.

Soccer

• As permitted by regional health authorities, the Seattle Sounders are preparing to introduce vaccinated sections at Lumen Field beginning with the club’s May 23 match against Atlanta United. The sections are being sold at 100 percent capacity. Fully vaccinated fans are still required to wear masks and to provide valid documentation of their vaccination.

• Washington’s Dylan Teves, Charlie Ostrem, Lucas Meek, and Kendall Burks all earned All-Far West Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. Teves and Soto earned first team and Meek and Burks were named to the second team.

Three UW women’s players earned All-Pacific Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. Summer Yates earned first-team honors, while Kaylene Pang and Ameera Hussen were chosen to the second team.