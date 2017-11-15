Huskies get balanced attack in giving new coach Jody Wynn her first victory, 80-72.

Amber Melgoza scored a career-high 20 points and Mai-Loni Henson and Khayla Rooks each added 13 points as Washington gave coach Jody Wynn her first victory as a Husky with an 80-72 win over Brigham Young on Wednesday night.

Melgoza scored 14 of her 20 points in the second quarter. She also finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

Her biggest rebound came late in the fourth quarter as Washington saw a 16-point, third-quarter lead whittled to six with 37 seconds left. After a pair of missed free throws by the host Huskies (1-1), Melgoza pulled down the offensive rebound and got it out to Rooks, who made her two from the stripe to help seal the win.

“I’m proud of the entire team for our bounce-back and the resiliency we showed out there tonight,” Wynn said. “On each end of the floor we played as a unit.”

Alexis Griggsby scored 11 and Jenna Moser had 10.

Cassie Devashrayee led the Cougars (1-1) with 22 points. Shalae Salmon had 15 rebounds.