Inexplicably, the Washington women’s basketball team shot 84 times and had 33 more attempts than Hawaii and still lost – at home – in a 62-50 blowout Sunday night.

“I’m proud of the effort offensively to push the ball in transition when we had it, to go to the offensive boards and get ourselves extra shot attempts and possessions,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “Eighty-four shot attempts, you can’t ask for any more than that. … They weren’t bad shots either.

“There was just a lid on the rim.”

How else to explain Washington’s 22.6% shooting from the field, which included a horrendous 13.8% shooting (4 of 29) on three-pointers?

The Huskies were also off the mark on free throws while converting just 8 of 14 (57.1%).

“It was pretty ugly,” Wynn said. “We had been playing well. The ball had been going in. Our practices had been great. We’ve been moving the ball. We’d been putting up extra shots. The kids are locked in. They’re together. They’ve got fantastic chemistry on and off the basketball court.

“Hopefully this is an anomaly.”

Washington returned to Alaska Airlines Arena riding a five-game winning streak, including three straight wins at the Puerto Rico Clasico last week.

Any momentum the Huskies had dissipated in a dreadful first quarter in which they were outscored 15-6 while converting 2 of 17 field goals and missing all seven three-pointers.

Washington, which entered the game averaging 74.9 points, never found the mark offensively.

The Huskies hit 6 of 22 shots and outscored the Rainbows 16-12 in the second quarter, but still trailed 27-22 at halftime.

Washington was down 31-29 with 7:25 left in the third quarter when the game slipped away due to Hawaii’s 12-2 run that gave the Rainbows a 43-31 lead near the end of the quarter.

The Huskies fell behind by 16 points early in the fourth and never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Despite forcing 22 turnovers that led to 18 points, it was the lowest-scoring performance of the season for Washington (6-2), which rekindled memories of last season’s team that ranked last in the Pac-12 offensively.

Senior forward Mai-Loni Henson scored a team-high 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting while senior guard Amber Melgoza converted 5 of 21 shots for 12 points.

“The ball just didn’t go in,” Wynn said. “I don’t know. … Unfortunately it was contagious throughout the entire team.”

Hawaii (5-5) had three players in double-digit scoring, including Amy Atwell (19 points), Nae Nae Calhoun (14) and Jadyn Alexander (12).

The Huskies have seven days to recalibrate their shooting stroke before playing at San Diego on Dec. 15.

“I hope we don’t shoot the ball as poorly as we shot tonight,” Wynn said. “We’re better than that. We know it. The girls know it.”