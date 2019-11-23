TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – For just the sixth time in school history, and the second year in a row, both Washington cross-country teams placed in the top 20 on Saturday at the NCAA Championships.

The fourth-ranked women had hoped to contend for the title but instead finished 11th. Mel Smart placed 12th and was the top freshman finisher in the NCAAs.

The UW men placed 19th, competing without their top two runners.

Smart and senior Katie Rainsberger both earned All-America honors, the first for Smart and the fourth for Rainsberger, who finished 33rd. Smart covered the 6,000 meters in 20:24 and Rainsberger finished in 20:41.

“Disappointing finish for the women,” UW women’s coach Maurica Powell said. “They came off regionals really well and had good momentum and a stretch of three races where they executed well and ran confidently and with intention and my observation today is that they were very passive, and as a result they were too far back early in the race, they sort of panicked and didn’t move well when they needed to.”

The three, four and five Husky scorers all came through within a second of each other, but it was a one-five spread of nearly a minute compared to the 19-second gap the Huskies had at regionals last week.

Sophomore Shona McCulloch placed 115th, sophomore Haley Herberg was 116th as she ran in the Husky top five for the first time and senior Lilli Burdon was 118th.

UW men’s coach Andy Powell made the decision to hold out junior Talon Hull for a second straight race and West Region champ Andrew Jordan with an eye toward their health moving forward into the track season.

“So that changed our strategy a bit where you go from a team trying to be in the top 10 or maybe get a trophy to trying to be somewhere in the top 20,” Andy Powell said. “So our strategy was to have a really tight pack, one through five, and make sure that they move up throughout the race.”

The men executed that plan well as UW had a one-through-five time separation of just 24 seconds that was second best in the field.

Senior Jack Rowe led the Huskies in 88th place in 31:54 for 10,000 meters.