The No. 10 Washington volleyball team defeated No. 9 Wisconsin (4-3) in four sets in Madison, Wis., on Thursday night.

Washington (8-1) won, 25-23, 27-25, 19-25, 25-22.

The two teams play again Saturday in Seattle.

Kara Bajema had 19 kills to lead Washington, and Claire Hoffman had 18.

“A lot of gritty performances,” said UW coach Keegan Cook

• Maddie Batiste had 10 kills, but Seattle Pacific was swept by Alaska Anchorage in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams in Brougham Pavilion. Scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-11.

While SPU (3-6) struggled on offense, hitting just .052 (29 kills, 24 errors, 97 attacks), Anchorage (6-3) just didn’t seem to miss. The Seawolves made just five attack errors on 80 swings and had 35 kills for a .375 percentage.

Soccer

In the final game of their two-week road trip, the Washington women won in resounding fashion 5-0 over the Cal Poly Mustangs. Three goals in the first half put the game out of reach quickly.

Washington, now 4-2-2 entering Pac-12 play next week, got a pair of goals from Summer Yates. Kennedy Smith scored for the second game in a row, Isabella Castro had her first goal of the season and Ally Remington scored the first goal of her career.

• Major League Soccer officials met with supporters’ groups from the Seattle Sounders, the Portland Timbers and the Independent Supporters Council to discuss a new league policy that bans fan displays deemed as political.

At the heart of the issue is display of the Iron Front symbol, first used by an anti-Nazi paramilitary group in the 1930s, of three arrows pointed down to the left.

The meeting between the two sides on Thursday in Las Vegas did not produce a resolution, but a conference call was scheduled for Tuesday.

• Seattle University men’s soccer dropped a 1-0 contest at UC Santa Barbara. The physical match featured 34 fouls and five cards at Harder Stadium.“We started sluggish and we got punished for it,” said Seattle U Coach Pete Fewing, whose tean fell to 2-3-2.

• Claire Neder headed home the game-winner in the seventh minute of overtime, lifting the Seattle Pacific women to a 2-1 nonconference victory over Point Loma in San Diego.

SPU’s Sierra Smith scored in the 14th minute and Alison Pepper netted the Sea Lions equalizer in the 32nd.

Seattle Pacific (2-3) registered its first road win. The Sea Lions (2-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

• Tacoma Defiance defender Denso Ulysse has been called into the Haitian U-23 National Team for a CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier against Barbados on Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Golf

Corey Prugh of Spokane won the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Indian Summer G&CC in Spokane. Prugh also won the event in 2016.